UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) – Two residents of Friendship Village of South Hills have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the facilities website, one of the residents is in isolation at their health center and the other is being treated in the hospital.

“We understand the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on our residents, their families, and team members,” the facility said in a statement. “But we want everyone to know that our singular focus has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of our residents and team members.”

Friendship Village is one of several local senior living facilities that have been hit hard by coronavirus.

