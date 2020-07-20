CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 172 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Grows To 6,435
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are looking to identify a man they say threw bricks at officers during protests in East Liberty.

On Monday, Pittsburgh Police released photos of a man police say was seen throwing bricks around Center and Negley avenues during protests in East Liberty on June 1.

At the time of the protest, police say he was wearing a camouflage baseball cap, a “Curators of Hip Hop” t-shirt and Nike Air Max 95 shoes.

Protests in East Liberty at the beginning of June turned confrontational. Demonstrators say police caused the panic; however, police said they were under assault by a small group of agitators.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Police Citizen Review Board has launched an investigation into how these protests were handled by officers.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify a small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests violet.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 or email DAAT@pittsburghpa.gov.

