By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ben Roethlisberger says his arm is feeling great almost a year after his season-ending elbow injury.

“My arm feels really good. I threw a lot of balls yesterday and waking up today to see how I was gonna feel, and it feels great,” the Steelers quarterback said. “And that’s kind of what I anticipated because we’ve been working more than usual in the off-season in terms of throwing. I’ve put together a regime of two to three days a week throwing.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers released a video of Ben Roethlisberger throwing a football yesterday. “A beautiful sight to see!” the Steelers said on Twitter Monday.

It was nothing extensive, but Roethlisberger has been gradually building up his arm strength.

Fans also got a look at Roethlisberger throwing a football last week on Robert Morris University’s Twitter account.

HERE WE GO 🏈 The @Steelers returned to Heinz Field this week, but earlier this summer, they took to the field at RMU to get back in the football swing. Good luck to our friends in Black & Gold! #HereWeGo #BobbyMo pic.twitter.com/PefVG5JUOa — Robert Morris University (@RMU) July 30, 2020

Roethlisberger missed most of 2019 with a major elbow injury that required surgery and months of recovery time.

From there, the Steelers played both Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges at quarterback for the remainder of the year. They finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.