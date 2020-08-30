CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 5 More Deaths In Addition To 83 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,211
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The district reversed its previous decision.
Filed Under:Back to School, Fall Sports, Local News, Local TV, Uniontown, Uniontown Area School District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — The Uniontown Area School District will participate in fall sports.

Earlier this month, the district was the first WPIAL school to cancel contact fall sports.

In a reversal of their decision, the district now says that fall sports will take place.

Related stories:

Physicals for the football and boys and girls soccer teams will be held Sunday.

 

Comments