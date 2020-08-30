Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — The Uniontown Area School District will participate in fall sports.
Earlier this month, the district was the first WPIAL school to cancel contact fall sports.
In a reversal of their decision, the district now says that fall sports will take place.
Physicals for the football and boys and girls soccer teams will be held Sunday.
