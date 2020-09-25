CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 46 New Cases, And 3 Additional Deaths
Lisa Harrington has been sentenced to serve 3 to 7 years in prison.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman convicted of helping her cousin escape from police after the deadly shooting of a police officer will spend several years in prison.

A judge sentenced Lisa Harrington to 3-7 years in prison.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

She was convicted of hiding the weapon that Rahmael Holt used to kill New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Harrington was placed on house arrest while waiting for her sentence because she was pregnant. She gave both in June.

