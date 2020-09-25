Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman convicted of helping her cousin escape from police after the deadly shooting of a police officer will spend several years in prison.
A judge sentenced Lisa Harrington to 3-7 years in prison.
She was convicted of hiding the weapon that Rahmael Holt used to kill New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw.
RELATED STORIES:
- Lisa Harrington Placed On House Arrest While Awaiting Sentencing
- Jury Finds Woman Accused Of Aiding Cousin Convicted In Officer’s Fatal Shooting Guilty
- Convicted Cop Killer’s Mom Faces Prison Time On Hindering Apprehension Charges
- Charges Dropped Against Key Witness In Rahmael Holt Trial
- Judge Denies Bond, House Arrest For Father Of Man Convicted In Officer’s Shooting Death
- Rahmael Holt’s Cousin Charged After Witnesses Testify She May Have Hid Murder Weapon
- ‘We Are Forever Grateful For Your Judgement’: Fallen Officer Brian Shaw’s Brother Thanks Jury
- ‘I Will Never Forgive You’: Officer Shaw’s Family Gives Emotional Testimony During Sentencing Phase
- Rahmael Holt’s Cousin On Trial, Accused Of Hiding Weapon Used To Kill Officer Brian Shaw
- Rahmael Holt’s Cousin, Accused Of Hiding Gun, Takes Stand In Own Defense
Harrington was placed on house arrest while waiting for her sentence because she was pregnant. She gave both in June.
You must log in to post a comment.