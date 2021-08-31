IDA'S IMPACTClick here for live updates as the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida move towards Western Pennsylvania.
As Hurricane Ida has made landfall in Louisiana, the focus locally is when the remnants of the storm will arrive.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday morning as a major Category 4 hurricane, bringing heavy winds, rain, storm surge, and flooding to the Gulf Coast. It has since been downgraded to a Tropical Depression and its remnants are headed towards Western Pennsylvania.

As Ida moves inland, stay with the KDKA Weather Team as we continue to monitor developments on how the storm could impact our area locally.

Tuesday Updates

4:10 a.m. – The remnants of Ida are moving across north Alabama and Mississippi, Tennessee, and Kentucky, moving closer to our area.

Monday Updates

6:07 p.m. – Two deaths have been attributed to the storm. Read more.

5:20 p.m. – KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin says right now the heaviest of the rain is timing to begin just before Wednesday morning’s commute, with the steadiest of the heavy rain lasting into the afternoon. After that, waves of rain — some heavy — will remain possible.

Early model estimates show that rain amounts, especially south of Pittsburgh, could accumulate 3-5″ or more. While the placement and intensity can change, there is high confidence that areas south of Pittsburgh will get heavy rainfall.

4:49 p.m. – Ida has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression.

10:24 a.m. – Rainfall totals for the week in the southern parts of our area could reach 6″ or more.

5:41 a.m. – The National Weather Service says that 2-4″ of rain are expected to arrive in the area between Tuesday night and Wednesday, with chances for more than that in some areas.

5:06 a.m. – Hurricane Ida has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

4:33 a.m. – The National Weather Service has issued flash flood watch for most of Western Pennsylvania, in effect from late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night.

Sunday Updates

10:21 p.m. – Widespread flooding could occur throughout the Pittsburgh area starting Tuesday and stretching into Wednesday.

8:44 p.m. – All power in New Orleans has been reported to be out due to “catastrophic transmission damage.”

3:28 p.m. – The remnants of Ida are expecting to have an impact here in Western Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

12:55 p.m. – The storm made landfall just before 12:00 p.m. CDT at Port Fourchon as a Category 4 hurricane with 145 mph winds.

12:10 a.m. – Early on Sunday, the eye of Hurricane Ida moved closer towards the Gulf Coast, with landfall being expected by morning.

