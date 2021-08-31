By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday morning as a major Category 4 hurricane, bringing heavy winds, rain, storm surge, and flooding to the Gulf Coast. It has since been downgraded to a Tropical Depression and its remnants are headed towards Western Pennsylvania.

Tuesday Updates

4:10 a.m. – The remnants of Ida are moving across north Alabama and Mississippi, Tennessee, and Kentucky, moving closer to our area.

Here's a 4a look at the remnants of Ida. Overall timing of rain will be faster than what it looked like yesterday with rain beginning as early as this morning for many in the watch area. Expected rain totals also have come down a little. Details on KDKA. #YDP #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/QpR0gc0eT2 — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) August 31, 2021

Monday Updates

6:07 p.m. – Two deaths have been attributed to the storm. Read more.

5:20 p.m. – KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin says right now the heaviest of the rain is timing to begin just before Wednesday morning’s commute, with the steadiest of the heavy rain lasting into the afternoon. After that, waves of rain — some heavy — will remain possible.

Early model estimates show that rain amounts, especially south of Pittsburgh, could accumulate 3-5″ or more. While the placement and intensity can change, there is high confidence that areas south of Pittsburgh will get heavy rainfall.

4:49 p.m. – Ida has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression.

10:24 a.m. – Rainfall totals for the week in the southern parts of our area could reach 6″ or more.

5:41 a.m. – The National Weather Service says that 2-4″ of rain are expected to arrive in the area between Tuesday night and Wednesday, with chances for more than that in some areas.

Heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday. As a result, a flash flood watch has been issued for the area most likely to receive the highest rain. Amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts. pic.twitter.com/ucC0bV7jnk — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 30, 2021

5:06 a.m. – Hurricane Ida has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

4:33 a.m. – The National Weather Service has issued flash flood watch for most of Western Pennsylvania, in effect from late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for areas shaded in green. In W. Pennsylvania, 3"-5" of rain should be expected with some potentially seeing more than 6" of rain. for local impact and preps head to https://t.co/L6u4atCd4m #KDKAwx #YDP pic.twitter.com/TcY4FKul0Y — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) August 30, 2021

Sunday Updates

10:21 p.m. – Widespread flooding could occur throughout the Pittsburgh area starting Tuesday and stretching into Wednesday.

Convection from regular thunderstorms and the remnants of Hurricane Ida are going to cause widespread flooding concerns in portions of our region Tuesday into Wednesday. Stay tuned for further information. pic.twitter.com/HKOlmaaD9F — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 30, 2021

8:44 p.m. – All power in New Orleans has been reported to be out due to “catastrophic transmission damage.”

#BREAKING NEWS: New Orleans is reporting no power due to "catastrophic transmission damage." https://t.co/bfZH5U262u — KDKA (@KDKA) August 30, 2021

3:28 p.m. – The remnants of Ida are expecting to have an impact here in Western Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Wednesday could come with heavy rain, as #Ida's remnants pass through our area. This image is for Wednesdays rain only (preliminary info). Many of the models shown on messenger TV are an accumulation of rain starting now through Thursday. #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/5M3shM5AbW — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) August 29, 2021

12:55 p.m. – The storm made landfall just before 12:00 p.m. CDT at Port Fourchon as a Category 4 hurricane with 145 mph winds.

#HurricaneIda will be making landfall this afternoon as a major Cat 4 hurricane, just shy of a Cat 5. Praying for everyone in its path who couldn’t get out in time. The latest at https://t.co/cMkp5pWO2Q 📲 @KDKA pic.twitter.com/LHxYbtWjc2 — Mary Ours (@MaryOursWX) August 29, 2021

12:10 a.m. – Early on Sunday, the eye of Hurricane Ida moved closer towards the Gulf Coast, with landfall being expected by morning.

The eye of #Hurricane #Ida is now close enough to #Lousiana to be picked up by radar. Sunday will become drastically worse, as the day wears on there.

First Image=Radar

Second Image= Infrared Satellite pic.twitter.com/DY1Ghd5Qzz — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) August 29, 2021

