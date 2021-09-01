By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday morning as a major Category 4 hurricane, bringing heavy winds, rain, storm surge, and flooding to the Gulf Coast. It has since been downgraded to a Tropical Depression and its remnants are headed towards Western Pennsylvania.

Tuesday Updates

4:11 a.m. – As of 4:10 a.m., as KDKA’s Chris Hoffman tracks the rain and road conditions in the Mobile Weather Lab, so far, roads are just wet. No washouts or flooding.

Here is what we are seeing on the roads. Right now most are just wet. Have seen some ponding, but so far haven’t seen any roads covered or washed out. This was near Curry Hollow Road and Brownsville Road. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/W3jgQ4vPDm — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) September 1, 2021

3:55 a.m. – There is one active flood warning on Wednesday morning and it’s for the Youghiogheny River.

Ron Smiley says there hasn’t been much movement from the river but that could change as we get into the afternoon.

We have one active flood warning this morning and it is for the Youghiogheny at the Confluence. Haven't seen too much movement from the river yet but it is expected to begin as we head into the afternoon. #YDP #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/mNta1iDBzc — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) September 1, 2021

2:18 a.m. – Steady rain will roll in as the “core” of what was Hurricane Ida continues to move east along a station boundary that is guiding it.

This rain will continue throughout the morning through a big portion of the afternoon.

10:11 p.m. – After heavy rain throughout the area, the rains from Ida have a chance to trigger flash flooding throughout the area on Wednesday.

After some heavy rain today, this is now how much rain we would need in one and six hours to trigger Flash Flooding. It isn't much, considering #Ida is moving in. If you come across a water covered roadway PLEASE find a safer route! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/XN3pCDLzBV — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) September 1, 2021

9:06 p.m. – Governor Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Ida reaching the state.

“This dangerous storm continues to have devastating impacts across the South and as it heads toward Pennsylvania, we are expecting significant rainfall across the state. This proclamation will allow for our emergency preparedness teams to provide any support needed throughout the storm and its aftermath,” Gov. Wolf said in a release. “I urge Pennsylvanians to monitor local weather and traffic conditions before making any plans and prepare for potential flooding.”

8:30 p.m. – West Virginia’s governor declared a state of emergency in all 55 counties Tuesday due to the threat of flash flooding from Hurricane Ida’s remnants. Click here to read more.

7:35 p.m. – There’s heavy flooding in the area of Finleyville and Union Township. A creek spilling over its banks surrounded a home. KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports that traffic coming off Route 43 north or south is cut off and you should avoid the Finleyville area.

5 p.m. — About 120 Pennsylvania National Guard members have been placed on active duty and are on stand-by as the remnants of Ida move toward the state. The members and 35 high-water capable vehicles are staged at several locations.

4 p.m. — KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says the first heavy bands of Ida’s remnant rain will start arriving from 7 p.m. on. They will push north from Northern West Virginia and through Southwestern Pennsylvania up to the northeast.

Here is her timeline for the rainfall.

3:20 p.m. — The Pittsburgh Public Parking Authority is shutting down the Mon Wharf. The parking lot will be closed starting Wednesday until further notice.

5:45 a.m. – KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reports live from the North Shore.

4:10 a.m. – The remnants of Ida are moving across north Alabama and Mississippi, Tennessee, and Kentucky, moving closer to our area.

Here's a 4a look at the remnants of Ida. Overall timing of rain will be faster than what it looked like yesterday with rain beginning as early as this morning for many in the watch area. Expected rain totals also have come down a little. Details on KDKA. #YDP #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/QpR0gc0eT2 — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) August 31, 2021

Monday Updates

6:07 p.m. – Two deaths have been attributed to the storm. Read more.

5:20 p.m. – KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin says right now the heaviest of the rain is timing to begin just before Wednesday morning’s commute, with the steadiest of the heavy rain lasting into the afternoon. After that, waves of rain — some heavy — will remain possible.

Early model estimates show that rain amounts, especially south of Pittsburgh, could accumulate 3-5″ or more. While the placement and intensity can change, there is high confidence that areas south of Pittsburgh will get heavy rainfall.

4:49 p.m. – Ida has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression.

10:24 a.m. – Rainfall totals for the week in the southern parts of our area could reach 6″ or more.

5:41 a.m. – The National Weather Service says that 2-4″ of rain are expected to arrive in the area between Tuesday night and Wednesday, with chances for more than that in some areas.

Heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday. As a result, a flash flood watch has been issued for the area most likely to receive the highest rain. Amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts. pic.twitter.com/ucC0bV7jnk — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 30, 2021

5:06 a.m. – Hurricane Ida has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

4:33 a.m. – The National Weather Service has issued flash flood watch for most of Western Pennsylvania, in effect from late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for areas shaded in green. In W. Pennsylvania, 3"-5" of rain should be expected with some potentially seeing more than 6" of rain. for local impact and preps head to https://t.co/L6u4atCd4m #KDKAwx #YDP pic.twitter.com/TcY4FKul0Y — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) August 30, 2021

Sunday Updates

10:21 p.m. – Widespread flooding could occur throughout the Pittsburgh area starting Tuesday and stretching into Wednesday.

Convection from regular thunderstorms and the remnants of Hurricane Ida are going to cause widespread flooding concerns in portions of our region Tuesday into Wednesday. Stay tuned for further information. pic.twitter.com/HKOlmaaD9F — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 30, 2021

8:44 p.m. – All power in New Orleans has been reported to be out due to “catastrophic transmission damage.”

#BREAKING NEWS: New Orleans is reporting no power due to "catastrophic transmission damage." https://t.co/bfZH5U262u — KDKA (@KDKA) August 30, 2021

3:28 p.m. – The remnants of Ida are expecting to have an impact here in Western Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Wednesday could come with heavy rain, as #Ida's remnants pass through our area. This image is for Wednesdays rain only (preliminary info). Many of the models shown on messenger TV are an accumulation of rain starting now through Thursday. #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/5M3shM5AbW — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) August 29, 2021

12:55 p.m. – The storm made landfall just before 12:00 p.m. CDT at Port Fourchon as a Category 4 hurricane with 145 mph winds.

#HurricaneIda will be making landfall this afternoon as a major Cat 4 hurricane, just shy of a Cat 5. Praying for everyone in its path who couldn’t get out in time. The latest at https://t.co/cMkp5pWO2Q 📲 @KDKA pic.twitter.com/LHxYbtWjc2 — Mary Ours (@MaryOursWX) August 29, 2021

12:10 a.m. – Early on Sunday, the eye of Hurricane Ida moved closer towards the Gulf Coast, with landfall being expected by morning.

The eye of #Hurricane #Ida is now close enough to #Lousiana to be picked up by radar. Sunday will become drastically worse, as the day wears on there.

First Image=Radar

Second Image= Infrared Satellite pic.twitter.com/DY1Ghd5Qzz — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) August 29, 2021

