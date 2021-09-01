SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
As Hurricane Ida has made landfall in Louisiana, the focus locally is when the remnants of the storm will arrive.
Filed Under:Hurricane Ida, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, NWS Pittsburgh, weather

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday morning as a major Category 4 hurricane, bringing heavy winds, rain, storm surge, and flooding to the Gulf Coast. It has since been downgraded to a Tropical Depression and its remnants are headed towards Western Pennsylvania.

As Ida moves inland, stay with the KDKA Weather Team as we continue to monitor developments on how the storm could impact our area locally.

Tuesday Updates

4:11 a.m. – As of 4:10 a.m., as KDKA’s Chris Hoffman tracks the rain and road conditions in the Mobile Weather Lab, so far, roads are just wet. No washouts or flooding.

3:55 a.m. – There is one active flood warning on Wednesday morning and it’s for the Youghiogheny River.

Ron Smiley says there hasn’t been much movement from the river but that could change as we get into the afternoon.

2:18 a.m. – Steady rain will roll in as the “core” of what was Hurricane Ida continues to move east along a station boundary that is guiding it.

This rain will continue throughout the morning through a big portion of the afternoon.

If you have pictures or videos you’d like to share of rain and flooding in your area, you can send them to us at newsdesk@kdka.com or submit them through this link.

10:11 p.m. – After heavy rain throughout the area, the rains from Ida have a chance to trigger flash flooding throughout the area on Wednesday.

9:06 p.m. – Governor Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency ahead of the remnants of Hurricane Ida reaching the state.

“This dangerous storm continues to have devastating impacts across the South and as it heads toward Pennsylvania, we are expecting significant rainfall across the state. This proclamation will allow for our emergency preparedness teams to provide any support needed throughout the storm and its aftermath,” Gov. Wolf said in a release. “I urge Pennsylvanians to monitor local weather and traffic conditions before making any plans and prepare for potential flooding.”

Click here for more.

8:30 p.m. – West Virginia’s governor declared a state of emergency in all 55 counties Tuesday due to the threat of flash flooding from Hurricane Ida’s remnants. Click here to read more.

7:35 p.m. – There’s heavy flooding in the area of Finleyville and Union Township. A creek spilling over its banks surrounded a home. KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports that traffic coming off Route 43 north or south is cut off and you should avoid the Finleyville area.

5 p.m. — About 120 Pennsylvania National Guard members have been placed on active duty and are on stand-by as the remnants of Ida move toward the state. The members and 35 high-water capable vehicles are staged at several locations.

4 p.m. — KDKA Meteorologist Kristin Emery says the first heavy bands of Ida’s remnant rain will start arriving from 7 p.m. on. They will push north from Northern West Virginia and through Southwestern Pennsylvania up to the northeast.

Here is her timeline for the rainfall.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Click here for the full story and forecast.

3:20 p.m. — The Pittsburgh Public Parking Authority is shutting down the Mon Wharf. The parking lot will be closed starting Wednesday until further notice.

5:45 a.m. – KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reports live from the North Shore.

4:10 a.m. – The remnants of Ida are moving across north Alabama and Mississippi, Tennessee, and Kentucky, moving closer to our area.

Monday Updates

6:07 p.m. – Two deaths have been attributed to the storm. Read more.

5:20 p.m. – KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin says right now the heaviest of the rain is timing to begin just before Wednesday morning’s commute, with the steadiest of the heavy rain lasting into the afternoon. After that, waves of rain — some heavy — will remain possible.

Early model estimates show that rain amounts, especially south of Pittsburgh, could accumulate 3-5″ or more. While the placement and intensity can change, there is high confidence that areas south of Pittsburgh will get heavy rainfall.

Full story here.

4:49 p.m. – Ida has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression.

10:24 a.m. – Rainfall totals for the week in the southern parts of our area could reach 6″ or more.

5:41 a.m. – The National Weather Service says that 2-4″ of rain are expected to arrive in the area between Tuesday night and Wednesday, with chances for more than that in some areas.

5:06 a.m. – Hurricane Ida has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

4:33 a.m. – The National Weather Service has issued flash flood watch for most of Western Pennsylvania, in effect from late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night.

Sunday Updates

10:21 p.m. – Widespread flooding could occur throughout the Pittsburgh area starting Tuesday and stretching into Wednesday.

8:44 p.m. – All power in New Orleans has been reported to be out due to “catastrophic transmission damage.”

3:28 p.m. – The remnants of Ida are expecting to have an impact here in Western Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

12:55 p.m. – The storm made landfall just before 12:00 p.m. CDT at Port Fourchon as a Category 4 hurricane with 145 mph winds.

12:10 a.m. – Early on Sunday, the eye of Hurricane Ida moved closer towards the Gulf Coast, with landfall being expected by morning.

Stay with the KDKA Weather Team and CBS News for the latest developments on Hurricane Ida.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.