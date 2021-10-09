AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County District Attorney has offered a plea deal to the Fox Chapel man accused of killing two people in separate incidents.

Adam Rosenberg would serve two concurrent life sentences in exchange for pleading guilty but mentally ill to first degree murder.

Rosenberg has not yet accepted any plea deal.

Prosecutors say Rosenberg killed Christian-Moore Rouse last February and buried him near his home on Settlers Ridge Road.

Rosenberg is also accused of killing Jeremy Dentel of Baldwin.

The trial is scheduled for January.