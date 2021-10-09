By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County District Attorney has offered a plea deal to the Fox Chapel man accused of killing two people in separate incidents.
Adam Rosenberg would serve two concurrent life sentences in exchange for pleading guilty but mentally ill to first degree murder.
Rosenberg has not yet accepted any plea deal.
Related stories:
- Adam Rosenberg To Stand Trial After Pleading Not Guilty To Criminal Homicide Charges
- Baldwin Murder Suspect Held On All Charges
- Man Accused In Murders Of 2 Men To Undergo More Psychiatric Testing
- Homicide Suspect Behind Bars For Baldwin Man’s Death Charged With Homicide Of 2nd Victim
- Death Of Missing 22-Year-Old Found Near Murder Suspect’s Fox Chapel Home Ruled Homicide
- Sources: Remains Of Missing 22-Year-Old Found Near Fox Chapel Home Of Homicide Suspect
- 21-Year-Old Charged With Homicide After 28-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Baldwin Home
Prosecutors say Rosenberg killed Christian-Moore Rouse last February and buried him near his home on Settlers Ridge Road.
Rosenberg is also accused of killing Jeremy Dentel of Baldwin.
The trial is scheduled for January.