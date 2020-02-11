



PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A jury is now tasked with reaching a verdict in the Wilkinsburg mass shooting case.

The jury is currently deliberating in the Wilkinsburg mass shooting case. They started at 9 a.m. We will let you know when a verdict comes down. pic.twitter.com/bY8um38LT7 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) February 11, 2020

Cheron Shelton is charged with killing five people and an unborn baby at a backyard barbecue in Wilkinsburg almost four years ago.

On Monday, day six of the trial, the prosecution and defense rested their case after the jury looked at several gruesome autopsy photos and the defense called Shelton’s mother to the stand.

We are seeing some of the evidence that was presented in court during Wilkinsburg mass shooting trial. These are images from Cheron Shelton’s mom’s house on Nolan Ct. 1st image is believed to be of Shelton leaving his mom’s house & 2nd of white Lincoln he’s believed to be driving pic.twitter.com/KaAH2dfHW7 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) February 11, 2020

The judge turned the case over to the jury just before 4 p.m. Monday. They soon after decided to go home for the day and came back Tuesday morning for a full day of deliberations. They will now work to decide whether Shelton was innocent or guilty of first degree murder or third degree murder.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas reports the jury had two questions: Who does the prosecution allege held the .40 caliber and rifle and can they see copies of the T-mobile phone records and a highlighter.

The judge told them to answer the first question through memory based on the evidence presented to them. Regarding the second question, the judge gave the jury the phone records and a highlighter.

Shelton is the lone defendant in the case.

