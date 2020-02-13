PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The third full day of deliberations have begun in the Wilkinsburg mass shooting trial.
Cheron Shelton is the lone defendant accused of killing five people, including an unborn baby at a cookout in Wilkinsburg.
The prosecution and defense are continuing to spar over claims that a witness was paid.
The defense asked once again for a mistrial, and if that doesn’t happen, they want the death penalty removed if Shelton is convicted of first degree murder. The judge denied that request.
In its response: The defense said the commonwealth never told them “Witness 1” was getting thousands of dollars during the Wilkinsburg case until the commonwealth responded yesterday.
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) February 13, 2020
The Allegheny County DA’s office denies any misconduct.
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, KDKA’s Amy Wadas reports jurors have been deliberating for a total of 16 hours. They have not yet reached a verdict.
RELATED STORIES:
- Jury In Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial Leave 2nd Full Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict
- First Full Day Of Deliberations In Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial Ends Without Verdict
- Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial In The Jury’s Hands
- Defense Attorneys: Witness Says DA’s Office Paid Them To Fabricate Claims In Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial
- Judge Holds Man In Contempt Of Court, Sentences Him To Jail Time For ‘Obstructing’ Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial
- Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Suspect Robert Thomas Out Of Jail After Having Case Dismissed
- Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial Getting Underway, Judge Tosses Case Against Suspect Robert Thomas
- Key Witness In Wilkinsburg Mass Shooting Trial Not To Testify
- Jury Selection Underway For Trial Of 2 Men Charged In Backyard Barbecue Mass Shooting
Stay with KDKA for Amy Wadas’ full report at 5 and 6.
You must log in to post a comment.