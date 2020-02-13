  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Amy Wadas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The third full day of deliberations have begun in the Wilkinsburg mass shooting trial.

Cheron Shelton is the lone defendant accused of killing five people, including an unborn baby at a cookout in Wilkinsburg.

(Source: Allegheny County)

The prosecution and defense are continuing to spar over claims that a witness was paid.

The defense asked once again for a mistrial, and if that doesn’t happen, they want the death penalty removed if Shelton is convicted of first degree murder. The judge denied that request.

The Allegheny County DA’s office denies any misconduct.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, KDKA’s Amy Wadas reports jurors have been deliberating for a total of 16 hours. They have not yet reached a verdict.

