



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The third full day of deliberations have begun in the Wilkinsburg mass shooting trial.

Cheron Shelton is the lone defendant accused of killing five people, including an unborn baby at a cookout in Wilkinsburg.

The prosecution and defense are continuing to spar over claims that a witness was paid.

The defense asked once again for a mistrial, and if that doesn’t happen, they want the death penalty removed if Shelton is convicted of first degree murder. The judge denied that request.

In its response: The defense said the commonwealth never told them “Witness 1” was getting thousands of dollars during the Wilkinsburg case until the commonwealth responded yesterday. — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) February 13, 2020

The Allegheny County DA’s office denies any misconduct.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, KDKA’s Amy Wadas reports jurors have been deliberating for a total of 16 hours. They have not yet reached a verdict.

