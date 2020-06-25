JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for help tracking down two people accused of vandalizing a police car during riots in downtown Pittsburgh.

On Thursday they released photos of two people they say are suspected of vandalizing a marked police vehicle on May 30. They say the two were seen together at multiple points while allegedly destroying the car.

Police say they need help identifying the suspects. One suspect had pink hair at the time of the riot.

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged 71 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.

