PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for help identifying a person accused of helping protesters destroy an unmarked police car and burglarizing businesses during riots downtown.

Pittsburgh Police released photos of the alleged rioter on Monday.

DAAT investigators seek the public's assistance to identify the male in these photos. He is suspected of joining in the destruction of an unmarked police vehicle and burglarizing businesses during the May 30 protests. Info? Email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov or call (412) 323-7800. pic.twitter.com/irhlisvmWt — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 29, 2020

He was captured in photos wearing gray sweatpants, a gray t-shirt and a blue banana around his face.

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged 71 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.