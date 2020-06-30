PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man facing a federal charge in the Pittsburgh riots last month has been arrested.

Prosecutors say 24-year-old Devin Montgomery from Pittsburgh set fire to an unmarked Pittsburgh Police car near the Fifth Avenue entrance of PPG Paints Arena on May 30.

Federal arson charges have been filed against Devin Montgomery, 24, of Pittsburgh. Montgomery is accused of setting fire to an unmarked police vehicle during the May 30 protest. His arrest is the result of an @ATFHQ & @PghPolice investigation with @FBIPittsburgh assistance. pic.twitter.com/zsoOE3hlQf — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 30, 2020

Pittsburgh Police took to social media on June 17, asking for help identifying a man wearing an Antonio Brown jersey. They said he was wanted in connection with the riots.

After that, prosecutors say two separate people called police and were able to identify him.

Montgomery was taken into federal custody Tuesday afternoon.

“Setting a police car on fire is a federal crime, and one that we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” said U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady in a press release.

“This is part of our commitment to protect First Amendment rights. Peaceful protesters embody those rights and have the full protections of federal law. The people who choose to disrupt those protests with violence and destruction will face prosecution.”

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged 71 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.