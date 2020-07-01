PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh police are looking for people suspected of looting during the downtown riot on May 30.

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh police released imagines of people who they say looted the One Stop Shop on Sixth Avenue at Wood Street after it was broken into.

“In this series of photographs, the DAAT task force investigating criminal activity that occurred during the recent protests seeks to identify some of the individuals who broke into the store to steal items,” the police said on Facebook.

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged 71 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.

