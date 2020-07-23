CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 8 Additional Deaths, 16 More Hospitalizations, Countywide Case Number Grows To 6,670
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Downtown Pittsburgh Sinkhole, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Port Authority, Tenth Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The infamous sinkhole that swallowed a Port Authority bus in October is no more.

RELATED:

  • Sinkhole Swallows Port Authority Bus On Busy Street In Downtown Pittsburgh
  • ‘It’s Almost Like A Rubik’s Cube’: Underground Repairs Continue On Pittsburgh Sinkhole
  • PWSA Finds Damage Near Sinkhole, But It’s Unclear If It Happened Before Or After Collapse
  • PWSA: Private Utility Line Running Under 10th Street Near Sinkhole Was Improperly Capped
  • Repairs To Fix Downtown Pittsburgh Sinkhole May Take Months
  • Cost To Remove Bus From Downtown Sinkhole Calculated At More Than $80K
  • Crews To Refill Massive Downtown Pittsburgh Sinkhole In The Coming Days
  • 10th Street Scheduled To Reopen In July As Crews Fill In Massive Pittsburgh Sinkhole

    • The sinkhole has been repaired and paved over.

    However, there are still fences blocking the section of Tenth Street downtown and it’s unclear when that section of the road will reopen to traffic.

    Repairs were originally supposed to be completed by last month.

    Comments