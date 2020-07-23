Comments
Sinkhole Swallows Port Authority Bus On Busy Street In Downtown Pittsburgh
‘It’s Almost Like A Rubik’s Cube’: Underground Repairs Continue On Pittsburgh Sinkhole
PWSA Finds Damage Near Sinkhole, But It’s Unclear If It Happened Before Or After Collapse
PWSA: Private Utility Line Running Under 10th Street Near Sinkhole Was Improperly Capped
Repairs To Fix Downtown Pittsburgh Sinkhole May Take Months
Cost To Remove Bus From Downtown Sinkhole Calculated At More Than $80K
Crews To Refill Massive Downtown Pittsburgh Sinkhole In The Coming Days
10th Street Scheduled To Reopen In July As Crews Fill In Massive Pittsburgh Sinkhole
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The infamous sinkhole that swallowed a Port Authority bus in October is no more.
RELATED:
The sinkhole has been repaired and paved over.
However, there are still fences blocking the section of Tenth Street downtown and it’s unclear when that section of the road will reopen to traffic.
Repairs were originally supposed to be completed by last month.
You must log in to post a comment.