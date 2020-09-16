PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – John Ellis was seriously wounded in the 2016 shooting. At one point, he told us he feels like he’s been robbed.

It was Tuesday night when KDKA learned from the medical examiner that he died at UPMC Mercy Hospital. Ellis was taken there on Friday after experiencing complications.

RELATED STORIES:

Back in February Ellis talked to us about a jury finding Cheron Shelton not guilty of murder. Shelton was the lone defendant in the case.

At the time Ellis was furious and said he couldn’t understand what the jury didn’t see and that “somebody did something to us.”

It was on March 9, 2016, when Ellis was shot three times while sitting at a table in the backyard during a cookout in Wilkinsburg. He said one bullet caused a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Ellis said he actually lived next door to where the shooting happened and was invited to the cookout, a decision that changed his life forever.

John Ellis was 51-years-old when he died.