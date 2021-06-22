By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Mary Maloney’s recovery and rehabilitation continues following a spinal cord injury last year, she also continues to show off with her strength and determination.
A social media post from R.A.W. Training, a Hampton Township gym, shared video of one of Mary’s recent training sessions.
Mary is described in the social media post as doing a ‘tough push-pull super-set while stabilizing without her wheelchair.”
The facility’s account went on to say that Mary is ‘all grit, ready to try anything’ and said she she always giggles, especially when being asked about her dog, Buddy.
Related stories:
- Mary Maloney Returns To School Following Spinal Injury
- Mary Maloney Continuing To Make Strides In Recovery Following Rare Spinal Injury
- Mary Maloney Determined To Walk Again After Rare Spinal Stroke Paralyzed Her From Waist Down
- Prayer Vigil Held For Mary Maloney, Who Was Seriously Injured In Trampoline Accident
- Steelers Rookies Virtually Visit Mary Maloney At UPMC Children’s Hospital
- Pine-Richland Football Players Present Check With Money Raised For Mary Maloney
- Smallman Street Deli Donates 50% Of Sales To Pam Surano & Her Daughter
- North Catholic High School Seniors Hold Car Wash For Mary Maloney
- The Oven Pizza Company Raising Money For Mary Maloney
Colin Dunlap, a radio host on 93.7 The Fan, referred to Mary as a ‘warrior.’
this is what a warrior, two angels and determination looks like.
this is Mary Maloney-she’s paralyzed from the waist down but she’s a warrior.
the others? @CrossFit coaches Maria Litwiler and Amy Butteri.
this is amazing and why the place I workout @RAW_TRAINING is so special. pic.twitter.com/qWMoowQk69
— Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 20, 2021
Mary, who is the daughter of KDKA reporter Pam Surano, was seriously injured in a trampoline accident last year and has made significant strides since then.
We wish Mary the best as her rehabilitation and recovery continue.