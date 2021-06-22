CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Mary Maloney’s recovery and rehabilitation continues following a spinal cord injury last year, she also continues to show off with her strength and determination.

A social media post from R.A.W. Training, a Hampton Township gym, shared video of one of Mary’s recent training sessions.

Mary is described in the social media post as doing a ‘tough push-pull super-set while stabilizing without her wheelchair.”

The facility’s account went on to say that Mary is ‘all grit, ready to try anything’ and said she she always giggles, especially when being asked about her dog, Buddy.

Colin Dunlap, a radio host on 93.7 The Fan, referred to Mary as a ‘warrior.’

Mary, who is the daughter of KDKA reporter Pam Surano, was seriously injured in a trampoline accident last year and has made significant strides since then.

We wish Mary the best as her rehabilitation and recovery continue.