By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Mary Maloney’s recovery and rehabilitation continues following a spinal cord injury last year, she also continues to show off with her strength and determination.

A social media post from R.A.W. Training, a Hampton Township gym, shared video of one of Mary’s recent training sessions.

Mary is described in the social media post as doing a ‘tough push-pull super-set while stabilizing without her wheelchair.”

The facility’s account went on to say that Mary is ‘all grit, ready to try anything’ and said she she always giggles, especially when being asked about her dog, Buddy.

Related stories:

Colin Dunlap, a radio host on 93.7 The Fan, referred to Mary as a ‘warrior.’

this is what a warrior, two angels and determination looks like.

this is Mary Maloney-she’s paralyzed from the waist down but she’s a warrior.

the others? @CrossFit coaches Maria Litwiler and Amy Butteri.

this is amazing and why the place I workout @RAW_TRAINING is so special. pic.twitter.com/qWMoowQk69 — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 20, 2021

Mary, who is the daughter of KDKA reporter Pam Surano, was seriously injured in a trampoline accident last year and has made significant strides since then.

We wish Mary the best as her rehabilitation and recovery continue.