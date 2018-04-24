Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have the best running back in the NFL, but Le’Veon Bell might not be in Pittsburgh too much longer.

The Steelers might look to the future and draft his replacement early in this year’s draft.

One name that has been linked to the Steelers is LSU’s Derrius Guice. Some mock draft experts have the Steelers taking Guice with their 28th pick.

Guice is considered to be the second best running back in the draft behind Penn State’s Saquon Barkley, who will be long gone when the Steelers pick.

It’s pretty much a guarantee Barkley gets drafted in the top 10 Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Guice could be there late in the first round. Just like Bell, Guice declared early. Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert took Guice out to a private dinner before his pro day and also met with him at the NFL Combine. So, if Guice is there at 28, he could be the next Steelers running back.

The Steelers drafted James Conner last year in the third round and re-signed Stevan Ridley this offseason, but that doesn’t mean they won’t draft another running back. If the Steelers don’t draft Guice, they will probably take a back at some point this weekend.

Georgia’s Nick Chubb, Auburn’s Kerryon Johnson and San Diego States Rashaad Penny could all be good additions to the Steelers backfield.