



HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (KDKA) – There was reportedly a large police presence and “active scene” in front of Antonio Brown‘s home.

According to TMZ, a police source says Antonio Brown is not in custody at the time.

Brown is a suspect in an alleged batter outside his home, ESPN reports.

TMZ reported two sources told them it appeared someone was injured.

According to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, the Hollywood Police are investigating Antonio Brown for possible battery at his home. Wolfe says police are still at his house as they try to determine if he’ll be charged.

Police believe that it is not a domestic situation, source says. More information coming. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 21, 2020

Police are working to get a warrant for Brown’s arrest, TMZ reports. TMZ also adds the possible battery charge would be a felony and Brown is also being accused of burglary.

The situation stems from an incident with a driver who works for a moving company, TMZ reports. They say that man has already been arrested.

According to Yahoo sports’ Charles Robinson, the NFL is aware of the situation.

The #NFL is aware of the ongoing situation today with Antonio Brown and is monitoring. The league’s investigation into him remains open and ongoing. This will be folded into everything that has accrued since September for the league to continue parsing out. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) January 21, 2020

According to CBS Miami, Hollywood police recently cut ties with Brown.

They reportedly said after being called to a domestic incident involving Brown — which was the third in their city in the past three months — they told him he’s no longer welcome as a benefactor and volunteer with the PAL youth football team.

A recent domestic dispute involved the mother of three of his children, Chelsie Kyriss.

According to reports, Kyriss was trying to pick the kids up to go to school Monday morning, when Antonio Brown accused Kyriss of trying to steal a Bentley from the property.

Kyriss was allegedly evicted from the house and was only allowed to be there to take the children. Reports say the police arrived, and Brown became irate when officers tried to get a good grasp on the situation. Brown recorded the incident on video, which was recovered by TMZ.

His agent Drew Rosenhaus also reportedly dropped him until Brown can seek counsel.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.