PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are trying to identify a man they say threw objects at police and helped incite a riot downtown.

Police released photos from May 30 where they say the person pictured helped turned protests into a riot.

They say he carried a skateboard that was red underneath.

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged more than businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.

