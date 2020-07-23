PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 24-year-old accused of setting fire to an unmarked Pittsburgh Police car during riots downtown is now facing state charges.

Prosecutors say Devin Montgomery from Pittsburgh set fire to an unmarked Pittsburgh Police car near the Fifth Avenue entrance of PPG Paints Arena on May 30. He was arrested on a federal arson charges at the end of June.

Now he’s facing state charges, Pittsburgh Police say. He turned himself in on Thursday.

Investigators say he’s suspected of vandalizing two police cars, throwing objects at police and looting businesses downtown. His new charges include burglary, riot and disorderly conduct.

He’s now behind bars in the Allegheny County Jail.

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged more than 70 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.

Devin Montgomery turned himself in to DAAT investigators to face multiple state charges related to his involvement in criminal activities during the May 30 protest downtown. Montgomery already faces federal arson charges. For a full list of charges ➡️https://t.co/kyV1c7BE4Y https://t.co/yCpUrzR9DQ — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) July 23, 2020

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.