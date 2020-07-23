CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 147 New Cases, 15 More Hospitalizations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 24-year-old accused of setting fire to an unmarked Pittsburgh Police car during riots downtown is now facing state charges.

Prosecutors say Devin Montgomery from Pittsburgh set fire to an unmarked Pittsburgh Police car near the Fifth Avenue entrance of PPG Paints Arena on May 30. He was arrested on a federal arson charges at the end of June.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police/Facebook)

Now he’s facing state charges, Pittsburgh Police say. He turned himself in on Thursday.

Investigators say he’s suspected of vandalizing two police cars, throwing objects at police and looting businesses downtown. His new charges include burglary, riot and disorderly conduct.

He’s now behind bars in the Allegheny County Jail.

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged more than 70 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.

