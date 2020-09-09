By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wants to talk with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Garrett was suspended six games last season following a brawl near the end of the Steelers-Browns Week 11 matchup that saw him swing his helmet and hit Rudolph. The brawl resulted in a total of 33 players disciplined, including suspensions and fines.

The Browns’ defensive lineman said the quarterback called him a racial slur, something Rudolph denied. The NFL investigated and found no evidence of a racial slur being used.

Now, Garrett told Cleveland.com that he would be “happy to make” the conversation with Rudolph happen.

“I’m not sure how I’d go about that, how I’d broach that. I’m not even sure if he’d want to do that but I wouldn’t have a problem sitting down with him and just not talking about the incident, just talking man-to-man, how we move forward, and just being better men and football players and not letting something like that happen again,” Garrett said.

“Whether we can do that, I’m not sure, but I’d be willing to extend the olive branch and make that happen,” he added.

Garrett said he does not have “any grudges” or “any ill intent” against Rudolph.

“It’s not like I’d have anything against him if I saw him in public or if I saw him in a game and we were suited up. I’d just play him like I play anybody else. if I saw him in public, I’d just fist-bump and walk away just like if I saw anybody else on the street that I didn’t know personally. I don’t have a problem with that. Other than that night, before that play and after that play, I don’t think we spoke two words to each other,” Garrett told Cleveland.com.

Garrett said he thought about reaching out to Rudolph but has not.