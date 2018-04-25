Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have a hole to fill in the secondary after letting safety Mike Mitchell go this off season.

They signed Morgan Burnett from the Packers hoping to fill that void, but that doesn’t mean they’re not targeting a safety high in this year’s draft.

The Steelers are counting on Sean Davis this year. They might even experiment with the idea of moving Davis to free safety because Burnett primarily played strong safety his entire career in Green Bay.

So the Steelers have options. One of those options could be drafting a safety with their first pick. Alabama has two safeties that are expected to be drafted on the first day. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ronnie Harrison. Fitzpatrick could be off the board by the time the Steelers pick at 28th, but Harrison should be available. Fitzpatrick is more of a free safety type, whereas Harrison is built to play strong safety in the NFL.

Stanford’s Justin Reid should also be there towards the end of the first round. Reid can play both safety positions and also is one of the fastest safeties in the draft.

If the Steelers wait, they could go with a couple local products. Pitt’s Jordan Whitehead has said he would love to stay in Pittsburgh. Just like last year, the Steelers could probably draft another Pitt product in the third round.

West Virginia’s Kyzir White is a day two or three guy like Whitehead.

White moved up draft boards with an impressive week at the Senior Bowl.

KDKA’s Rich Walsh says the Steelers will address the safety position, earlier rather than later, in this year’s draft.