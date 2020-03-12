BUTLER (KDKA) – Butler County Community College is closing its campus through “at least Sunday” as a precautionary measure according to their website.
The closure comes after it was learned the spouse of an employee became ill following a trip to an area where there were confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“BC3 since January has been taking precautionary measures and monitoring authoritative sources that include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health,” the statement said.
RELATED STORIES:
- Pittsburgh Public Schools Employee Self-Quarantined Because Family Member May Have Been Exposed To Coronavirus
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Robert Morris University Switching To Online Classes Due To Coronavirus
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Chatham University Switching To Virtual Learning Amid Coronavirus Concerns
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Carnegie Mellon University Moving To Online Classes Amid Coronavirus Concerns
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Local Universities Cancel Classes, Move Online Amid Outbreak
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Duquesne University Cancels In-Person Classes, To Move Online
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Cal U Cancels Face-To-Face Classes, Switches To Online Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
- Coronavirus Cancellations: University Of Pittsburgh Cancels In-Person Classes, Moving To Online Classes
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Penn State Cancels In-Person Classes, Discourages Students From Returning To Campus
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Edinboro University Cancels Face-To-Face Classes, To Move Online Amid Coronavirus Concerns
- Coronavirus Closures: Slippery Rock Extends Spring Break, To Move Classes Online Due To Coronavirus
There have been no reported or confirmed cases of coronavirus on BCCC’s main campus or any of their satellite locations.
Students at BCCC will be notified about what they are to do about classes for next week.
On the other end, Community College of Allegheny County is not canceling classes but are working closely with the state and county health departments.
You must log in to post a comment.