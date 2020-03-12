



BUTLER (KDKA) – Butler County Community College is closing its campus through “at least Sunday” as a precautionary measure according to their website.

The closure comes after it was learned the spouse of an employee became ill following a trip to an area where there were confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“BC3 since January has been taking precautionary measures and monitoring authoritative sources that include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health,” the statement said.

There have been no reported or confirmed cases of coronavirus on BCCC’s main campus or any of their satellite locations.

Students at BCCC will be notified about what they are to do about classes for next week.

On the other end, Community College of Allegheny County is not canceling classes but are working closely with the state and county health departments.