



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and each day of April leading up to the selections, KDKA will profile players on the Steelers’ radar.

Today, we take a look at the quarterback position.

The Steelers have been on the record saying they are happy with their current quarterback situation.

Ben Roethlisberger is coming off elbow surgery, but Kevin Colbert told KDKA at the combine that he thinks we might see a better version of Big Ben this season.

Pittsburgh also still has confidence in Mason Rudolph as their backup.

There could be a battle for the 3rd quarterback job, but don’t expect there to be battles for the top two.

Some mock drafts have the Steelers using their first pick, 49th overall, on a quarterback but I don’t see that happening. They have too many other needs to address this season.

Washington QB Jacob Eason’s name has come up quite a bit in the last couple of weeks. He is big with a huge arm, but is also considered to be a project. Eason, along with Utah State’s Jordan Love will most likely be 2nd or 3rd round picks.

There has been some speculation that Mike Tomlin and company are intrigued by former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

I’ll say it again, I don’t see the Steelers drafting a QB this year, but if Hurts is there late on day three, maybe Pittsburgh will take a chance on him.