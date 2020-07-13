PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are working to identify a man they suspect threw rocks or bricks at officers during demonstrations downtown.

Pittsburgh Police released photos of the man on Monday. They believe he threw rocks or bricks at officers on Fifth Avenue and Smithfield Street during protests downtown May 30.

On May 30, the male pictured below is suspected of throwing rocks/bricks at police at Fifth Ave. & Smithfield St. during protest demonstrations downtown. DAAT investigators seek the public’s help in identifying him. Know him? Email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov or call (412) 323-7800. pic.twitter.com/YdQw8Hf0gO — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) July 13, 2020

At the time he was captured on camera, he was wearing a black shirt, a black jacket, a black hat and green pants.

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged more than businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.