PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Antonio Brown has reportedly been suspended without pay for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports Brown, a free agent and former Steeler, was notified Friday by NFL Special Counsel for Conduct Todd Jones about the suspension.

Antonio Brown was notified today by NFL Special Counsel for Conduct Todd Jones that he has been suspended without pay for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2020

His suspension is for “multiple violations of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy,” Schefter reports.

This comes a week after Brown took to Instagram and appeared to urge the NFL to finish its investigation so he can “talk to these teams properly” days following what seemed to be a retirement announcement.

“How is it that the league can just drag it’s (sic) feet on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo?” Brown wrote on Instagram. “Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly, they’re waiting on you @nfl let’s get this thing moving!”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported a source says Brown got close to settling his case with his former trainer, Britney Taylor, and scheduled a mediation. But Brown reportedly backed out. It’s the second time he’s gotten close to settling before publicly hinting at retirement, Fowler says.

A source said Antonio Brown recently got close to settling his case with Britney Taylor and scheduled a mediation but then backed out of it. That's the second time he's gotten close to settling, then publicly hinted at retirement shortly thereafter. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 20, 2020

Taylor accused Brown of sexual misconduct. A second woman accused him of sexual misconduct as well.

Brown also was arrested in January after an alleged fight with a truck driver at his home in Florida. He will serve two years probation and attend an anger management program as part of his plea deal.

Brown played one game with the New England Patriots last season before being released.

