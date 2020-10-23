HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Antonio Brown is reportedly looking to get back into football.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday that the wide receiver and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working toward an agreement. Schefter reports the Buccaneers “have emerged as the favorites” to sign the free agent. Brown is reportedly visiting the team on Saturday.

In July, Brown was suspended without pay for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season. The NFL announced that Brown was suspended for multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy.

Brown played one game with the New England Patriots last season before being released. Brown spent the first nine seasons of his career in Pittsburgh.

