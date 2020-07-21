PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police have released photos of five people they’re trying to identify in connection with riots in Pittsburgh.

Police are looking for five people they say are suspected of throwing “various objects” at police during protests downtown on May 30.

The man with a black shirt, bicycle and tattoo on his upper left arm is accused of throwing multiple objects that hit police.

Police say the man in a gray shirt with long black shorts threw multiple objects at officers, burglarized businesses and broke store windows.

The bald man in gray shorts, a dark t-shirt, a dark jacket and a green scarf threw objects at officers and burglarized a liquor store, police say.

The man in the two-toned hooded jacket and dark pants allegedly threw bottles at police.

And police say the man in the red shirt with tattoos on both his upper arms threw beer cans at officers.

RELATED STORIES:

Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged more than businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.