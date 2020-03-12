BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pittsburgh Colfax School Closed
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Carlow University, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There will be no more in-person classes this semester at Carlow University.

In an email, the university said the remainder of the spring term all classes will be delivered “in an online or alternative modality and there will be no face-to-face classes.”

Classes are also being delayed one week so professors can prepare for the transition to online classes, making the resume date Monday, March 23.

RELATED STORIES:

All online classes that students were already enrolled in will resume as scheduled on Monday, March 16.

Residence halls will remain open and athletic events will continue.

Comments