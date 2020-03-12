Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There will be no more in-person classes this semester at Carlow University.
In an email, the university said the remainder of the spring term all classes will be delivered “in an online or alternative modality and there will be no face-to-face classes.”
Classes are also being delayed one week so professors can prepare for the transition to online classes, making the resume date Monday, March 23.
RELATED STORIES:
- Coronavirus Cancelations: Pittsburgh Colfax K-8 Closed Due To Student Possibly Being Exposed To Coronavirus
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Butler County Community College Closes Campus Through Sunday
- Pittsburgh Public Schools Employee Self-Quarantined Because Family Member May Have Been Exposed To Coronavirus
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Robert Morris University Switching To Online Classes Due To Coronavirus
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Chatham University Switching To Virtual Learning Amid Coronavirus Concerns
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Carnegie Mellon University Moving To Online Classes Amid Coronavirus Concerns
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Local Universities Cancel Classes, Move Online Amid Outbreak
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Duquesne University Cancels In-Person Classes, To Move Online
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Cal U Cancels Face-To-Face Classes, Switches To Online Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
- Coronavirus Cancellations: University Of Pittsburgh Cancels In-Person Classes, Moving To Online Classes
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Penn State Cancels In-Person Classes, Discourages Students From Returning To Campus
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Edinboro University Cancels Face-To-Face Classes, To Move Online Amid Coronavirus Concerns
- Coronavirus Closures: Slippery Rock Extends Spring Break, To Move Classes Online Due To Coronavirus
All online classes that students were already enrolled in will resume as scheduled on Monday, March 16.
Residence halls will remain open and athletic events will continue.
You must log in to post a comment.