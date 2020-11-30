By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Steelers players are not happy with the decision by the NFL to postpone Pittsburgh’s game against the Ravens, again.

Our game against the Ravens has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 3:40 pm & will be broadcast nationally on NBC. Our game against Washington, originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6, has been changed to Monday, Dec. 7 at 5 pm (network TBD). More: https://t.co/2BE5RyXsKU pic.twitter.com/hil3PCZwF0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 30, 2020

On Monday, the Steelers announced that Tuesday’s game has been moved to Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. It is the third time the game has been postponed. It was moved from Thanksgiving to Sunday, then to Tuesday, and now to Wednesday.

Steelers players took to social media to voice their displeasure.

Offensive lineman Zach Banner, who was lost for the season in Week 1 with a knee injury, said, “I’m gonna be healthy by the time we play this game.”

I’m gonna be healthy by the time we play this game… — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) November 30, 2020

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he is ready to play some football on Wednesday. The Miami (Ohio) graduate also gave a shoutout to the RedHawks.

“Looking forward to a little #MACtion on Wed night. Let’s go #REDHAWKS…I mean…#HereWeGo !! Lol,” Ben said on Twitter.

Linebacker Avery Williamson, who the Steelers recently traded for, said he just wants to play.

“I ain’t gonna ever get to ball 🥺🥺,” he said on Twitter.

I ain’t gonna ever get to ball 🥺🥺 — Avery Williamson (@AWilliamson54) November 30, 2020

Other Steelers, including Vince Williams and Cam Heyward, weighed in.

🤦🏽‍♂️ — Alex Highsmith (@highsmith34) November 30, 2020

Waiting on the Ravens game… pic.twitter.com/ngyVTIjPEy — Chukwuma Okorafor (@Chuks__76) November 30, 2020

Tight end Eric Ebron, who was vocal when the game was first moved from Thanksgiving, said he is trying to stay off social media right now.