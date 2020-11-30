CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases
Mark Andrews and Matt Judon have reportedly been ruled out for Tuesday's Steelers Game
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two more Baltimore Ravens players have reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to multiple reports, tight end Mark Andrews has tested positive for COVID-19 and is ruled out of Tuesday’s game.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Sunday that Matt Judon is out for the game and “is headed to the COVID-19 reserve list.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Sunday morning that:

  • “At least 11 players have tested positive for COVID”
  • “Twenty players have been added to the reserve/COVID list”
  • “Ten staffers have tested positive.”

The Steelers and Ravens are set to play Tuesday night at Heinz Field after Thursday’s game was postponed to Sunday before being postponed again.

