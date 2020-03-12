BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pittsburgh Colfax School Closed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Woodland Hills Intermediate School is closing until Monday due to potential exposure to coronavirus.

According to the district website, the school is closing due to a student potentially being exposed to coronavirus after their interaction with a staff member at Colfax School.

They will be disinfecting the building today and will reopen on Monday, March 16.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Allegheny County.

