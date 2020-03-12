Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Woodland Hills Intermediate School is closing until Monday due to potential exposure to coronavirus.
According to the district website, the school is closing due to a student potentially being exposed to coronavirus after their interaction with a staff member at Colfax School.
RELATED STORIES:
- Coronavirus Closures: Carlow University Cancels Face-To-Face Classes For Remainder Of Semester
- Coronavirus Cancelations: Pittsburgh Colfax K-8 Closed Due To Student Possibly Being Exposed To Coronavirus
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Butler County Community College Closes Campus Through Sunday
- Pittsburgh Public Schools Employee Self-Quarantined Because Family Member May Have Been Exposed To Coronavirus
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Robert Morris University Switching To Online Classes Due To Coronavirus
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Chatham University Switching To Virtual Learning Amid Coronavirus Concerns
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Carnegie Mellon University Moving To Online Classes Amid Coronavirus Concerns
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Local Universities Cancel Classes, Move Online Amid Outbreak
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Duquesne University Cancels In-Person Classes, To Move Online
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Cal U Cancels Face-To-Face Classes, Switches To Online Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
- Coronavirus Cancellations: University Of Pittsburgh Cancels In-Person Classes, Moving To Online Classes
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Penn State Cancels In-Person Classes, Discourages Students From Returning To Campus
- Coronavirus Cancellations: Edinboro University Cancels Face-To-Face Classes, To Move Online Amid Coronavirus Concerns
- Coronavirus Closures: Slippery Rock Extends Spring Break, To Move Classes Online Due To Coronavirus
They will be disinfecting the building today and will reopen on Monday, March 16.
There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Allegheny County.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.