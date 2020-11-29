Comments
BALTIMORE, Md. (KDKA) — Another Baltimore Ravens player has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
WR Willie Snead is the latest player to test positive amid the outbreak in the Ravens organization, according to ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley.
Source: WR Willie Snead is lates Ravens player to test positive for virus https://t.co/L9Jpxwn2Xr
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 29, 2020
Hensley says that this report comes from a source.
Earlier Sunday morning, two more Ravens players reportedly tested positive: TE Mark Andrews and Matt Judon.
The Steelers and Ravens are set to play Tuesday night at Heinz Field after Thursday’s game was postponed to Sunday before being postponed again.
