CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Three reports of new positive cases among Ravens players have emerged on Sunday.
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Football, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

BALTIMORE, Md. (KDKA) — Another Baltimore Ravens player has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

WR Willie Snead is the latest player to test positive amid the outbreak in the Ravens organization, according to ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley.

Hensley says that this report comes from a source.

Earlier Sunday morning, two more Ravens players reportedly tested positive: TE Mark Andrews and Matt Judon.

The Steelers and Ravens are set to play Tuesday night at Heinz Field after Thursday’s game was postponed to Sunday before being postponed again.

Related stories:

Comments