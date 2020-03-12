BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pittsburgh Colfax School Closed
CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) – California University of Pennsylvania is extending its spring break and will temporarily deliver classes online.

According to the school website, students taking on-campus courses will have two additional weeks of break as professors prepare for online courses.

Classes will resume on March 30 via online courses.

They are anticipating to resume in-person classes on April 13 but will evaluate public health situations before returning students and professors to the classroom.

Residence halls will reopen as scheduled on March 15 but the university is asking students to remain at home if they can until on-campus classes resume.

The university has canceled all university-sponsored international travel and all on-campus events have been canceled through April 10.

