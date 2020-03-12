BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pittsburgh Colfax School Closed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Point Park University announced today they are canceling in-person classes starting tomorrow through March 17.

Classes will be moved from in-person to online or in alternative forms starting on Wednesday, March 18 and through the end of the semester.

They also said that residence halls will remain open to students along with libraries, dining services, and other campus facilities.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Allegheny County.

The university is advising students to adhere to CDC guidelines on hygiene, social distancing, and other steps to limit exposure and transmission of COVID-19.

