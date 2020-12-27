By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Baltimore Ravens organization has reportedly been fined $250,000 for violations of Coronavirus-related restrictions and regulations.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news Sunday morning.
The #Ravens were fined $250K by the NFL for their COVID-19 violations that led to an outbreak, sources say.
Last month’s game between the Steelers and Ravens was postponed multiple times due to positive Coronavirus cases among both teams.
The Ravens disciplined a strength and conditioning coach for conduct that affected players and staff among the organization.
