WINTER WEATHER:White Christmas Causes Headaches With Covered Roads
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news Sunday morning.
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, Coronavirus, COVID-19, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ravens, Sports, Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Baltimore Ravens organization has reportedly been fined $250,000 for violations of Coronavirus-related restrictions and regulations.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news Sunday morning.

Last month’s game between the Steelers and Ravens was postponed multiple times due to positive Coronavirus cases among both teams.

The Ravens disciplined a strength and conditioning coach for conduct that affected players and staff among the organization.

RELATED STORIES:

Comments